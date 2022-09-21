Ripping up rail line comes with consequences

The Dorset Council has a planning application with the Launceston Council to rip up the line between Wyena and Lilydale Falls for a bike track.
The North East line is contaminated with arsenic from weed killing plus all the hydrocarbons. Leaving the ballast in place, undisturbed causes no contamination into waterways or the land.
Has there ever been an environmental report done on the line?
Where is the vision into the future? The North East line should be used for freight because of the current fuel crisis.
Dorset Municipality is at a disadvantage compared to Fingal Valley, the Midlands, George Town and the North West Coast that have rail connections. The Ukraine crisis has shown us the importance of rail.
Former State Treasurer Doctor R.J.D Turnbull pointed out in the 1950s the importance of rail in a war situation, that is why the commonwealth government funds it.
Former Treasurer Malcolm Turnbull stated Tasmania was vulnerable because of its Island situation and reliance on petroleum supplies. That is why a large storage facility for diesel fuel was held under the Domain in Hobart.
Launceston and Dorset aldermen if you do not respect and learn from history, there is no future.
Brian P. Khan, Bridport
When I saw the heading in the Examiner (September, 14 2022) that said parking "fines to be tied to penalty units" my immediate thought was what skullduggery is the City of Launceston getting up to now.
I soon found out the ploy is so obvious. Tie fines to penalty units and when fines increase with the consumer price index the council can say this is not of our doing, blame the CPI.
Our councillors will help drive another nail in our CBD's coffin.
Incidentally, since 2013 penalty units have increased annually. Before you vote in the council elections in October ask your preferred candidate if they support this ploy to extract more money from the motoring public.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
As a matter of courtesy would independent MP Zoe Daniel mind letting us know how much money would be spent on an inquiry into media concentration she seeks?
Surely she has the staff to conduct such a search herself without involving anyone in a paid consultancy/researcher role or occupy fruitlessly the time of people who could be better tasked.
Wouldn't you rather the waste of money you are proposing go to some worthier cause that might produce some tangible result?
OK then, as you wish.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
I find it strange that there seems to be a concern about the build up of people in the capital cities while at the same time relocating UTAS to the Hobart CBD.
This of course comes from our English heritage where everything has to be in the capital city.
In the 1700s there was concern about the increase in traffic in London, indeed it was predicted that by the year 2000 there would be horse manure six feet deep by the end of each day.
The USA on the other hand did it much better. The largest city in each state is mostly not the capital, for example, Albany is the capital of New York state, not New York.
Yale University is in New Haven, Connecticut, not Hartford the capital or Bridgeport the largest city.
Many top class universities are in buildings several hundred years old, UTAS was relocated to Sandy Bay in 1962, Surely we don't need to build a new university every 60 years.
It is a shameful waste of raw materials, money and resources.
Graeme Barwick, Riverside
I have no doubt whatsoever, we have to face and conquer climate change, but we are doing it with such a huge cost to our way of living. The cost of living is skyrocketing to beyond reach for many of the low income earners, especially those on old age pensions.
We have put in motion the closing of our coal plants producing energy, this is our plan to cut emissions, though this is dammed to failure when the rest of the world is not closing but increasing, by building more.
How can that work? If the rest of the world does not get on board our effort will be meaningless and ever so costly to every Australian, the whole exercise will be as useless as an ashtray on a motorbike.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
