A Northern Tasmanian township became the latest of many to unveil a unique type of bike track this week.
On Monday, representatives from Meander Valley council officially opened the municipality's inaugural pump track in Deloraine.
This particular type of cycling circuit has been popping up in several spots across Tasmania recently.
George Town council unveiled theirs earlier this year, while in July, the City of Launceston announced they were searching for a suitable location to build their own.
READ MORE: Gorge Hotel to face council for approval
A pump track is a sequence of rollers and banked turns designed to be traversed completely by riders "pumping" - meaning to generate momentum through up and down body movements, instead of pedaling or pushing.
They are designed to replicate the motions frequently experienced within the increasingly popular sport of mountain biking, and are aimed at beginners who, in theory, would practice on them before hitting the state's array of exhilarating and world-renowned trails.
The track - which was originally proposed in 2019 - was built by former world-class mountain biker turned civil contractor Shaun O'Connor, who since retiring from competitive riding found a niche constructing pump tracks all over the country.
Initially, the council budgeted $20,000 for the project, however, within 18 months the proposed 140-metre-track caught the attention of councillor Stephanie Cameron, who was a state Liberal candidate at the time.
She successfully persuaded the state government to pledge $250,000 to the project prior to the election, bailing out the council who had gone over works' initial budget in excess of $8000.
Mayor Wayne Johnston said the journey undertaken by the council to reach the official unveiling of the track had been "significant".
READ MORE: Ockenden signs up for Junior Sports Awards
"This project demonstrates the value of working together, from concept to completion," he said.
Sport and recreation minister Nic Street said the track provided a safe place for the local community and visitors to come together and enjoy the benefits of being active.
"The Tasmanian Liberal Government wants more Tasmanians to lead healthy lifestyles," he said.
Fayth Drury - a member of the youth group who originally pitched the idea with the Lions Club of Deloraine - said she was proud the project was up and running.
"It's really nice to see youth-led projects come to fruition," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.