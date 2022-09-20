Doctors educated ahead of voluntary euthansia start in October

City and rural doctors across Tasmania will need to consider their positions on euthanasia as the state begins to educate the medical profession and prepare for voluntary assisted dying to begin next month.
Eligible adults will be able to request voluntary assisted dying (VAD) from their doctors from October 23.
Medical practitioner information sessions are being held across Tasmania tomorrow and over the next two weeks, to inform the profession about VAD.
VAD will only occur after a patient has made a face to face first request to a doctor, a second request, after a second opinion has been obtained, and a final patient request is made.
The first doctor must determine whether the patient meets certain criteria, including decision-making capacity, whether they are acting voluntarily, and their age and residency.
If you have a town of doctors that aren't able or aren't willing to make a determination of eligibility, then where does that leave the patient?- Dr Ben Dodds
Rural Doctors Association of Tasmania (RDAT) vice- president Ben Dodds said equitable access for patients in rural areas with fewer doctors needed to be considered.
"The first request needs to occur face to face and in some rural towns and regions in Tasmania you have two to three doctor towns. If you have a town of doctors that aren't able or aren't willing to make a determination of eligibility, then where does that leave the patient," Dr Dodds said.
"This would mean the patient would need to travel, and you would assume that someone requiring this has a serious illness and may not be able to travel."
Dr Dodds said under Queensland law, funding exists to enable a doctor or a nurse to travel to patients.
He added that every doctor would need to make a personal decision about whether to proceed with VAD after a request, and whether they felt comfortable determining eligible capacity.
