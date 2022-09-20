Challenge is on to change stadium vibe

It feels like one of the biggest challenges in Jeremy Rockliff's short time as Premier.
The challenge of trying to change public perception over the merits of building a new multi-million dollar sports stadium in the state's capital.
Since Sunday's confirmation that the state government has identified Macquarie Point as the preferred location for a $750 million Hobart arts, entertainment and sporting precinct, it has once again been made clear that there is strong opposition to the idea.
Many letters to the editor to The Examiner and comments to this newspaper's Facebook page have been against the idea.
This is despite the fact that it is the missing piece of the puzzle that would see the state's long-held dream of being part of the AFL realised.
Even though if all goes to plan it would have a positive impact in areas such as tourism, hospitality, business and allied health, as Mr Rockliff said on Sunday and reiterated again on Tuesday, it is an investment that just does not sit comfortably with some people.
There seems to be a number of reasons for this.
The main ones seem to be that people believe there are better ways to spend that money [such as health or housing, something Labor has jumped onto] on top of the fact there are already two AFL standard venues in the state [UTAS Stadium and Bellerive Oval] that a side could call home.
The idea of bowing to a competition which in the past has treated the state with disdain would also play a role in this feeling of discontent.
What might put some people's minds at ease is that AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan on Monday said that the league and the state government would work together to "put a case to the federal government of the merits of this project" to solve the stadium issue.
But it feels like there is a long way to go to change the feeling for some people that this is an expenditure that is not justified.
Maybe, just maybe, it will take seeing the state on the AFL stage to get some people on board.
Only time will tell if that will end up being the case.
