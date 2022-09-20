The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

LGAT have sought a response from State Growth for an independent review into road management

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:46am, first published September 20 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania's road maintenance has been criticised for needing repairs of a short period of time. Picture: Paul Scambler

The peak body representing Tasmanian councils has called for an independent review into the construction and management of state roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.