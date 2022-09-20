The peak body representing Tasmanian councils has called for an independent review into the construction and management of state roads.
The Local Government Association of Tasmanian agreed in last week's bi-annual meeting to raise the issue of road quality with the state government, after Break O'Day council introduced the motion.
LGAT chief executive Dion Lester said he had yet to communicate with the Department of State Growth, who oversee the state's roads, but would write to them shortly to seek a response on the next steps.
Mr Lester said although LGAT would pursue the resolution, State Growth had accepted the road network was ageing, but factors such as an increase in extreme weather and freight vehicles were a factor in the degradation.
READ MORE: Gorge Hotel to face council for approval
He said it was "an effective acknowledgement of the need to improve road maintenance".
Break O'Day council mayor Mick Tucker said the constant need to repair potholes and damaged roads needed to be addressed.
"It's not good enough that we seem to be getting roads built to a price not to a recipe," Cr Tucker said.
"When we see our main streets of our towns deteriorating - like the main street of St Marys has over the last couple of years - it actually helps destroy the credibility of a town".
Cr Tucker said it was not solely a Break O'Day council issue, but a state-wide problem.
However, he said he understood the scale of infrastructure projects undertaken across the state had meant contractors were "under the pump".
"We're not having a crack at individual contractors - there's so much work to do," he said.
"But the quality of the work needs to be really looked at. We shouldn't be coming back repairing work that was recently completed".
In their comments on the motion State Growth said construction and maintenance methodology was based on Victoria's Standard Sections, and found most specifications "to be fit for purpose".
READ MORE: Ockenden signs up for Junior Sports Awards
State Growth said the state's road and bridge network was ageing, and said more issues such as "landslips, rockfalls, drainage problems and potholes" were affecting road quality.
But the Department also highlighted a list of projects - including the $565 million Midland Highway 10 Year Action Plan - and an average budget increase of $20.8 million per year to maintenance over forward estimates as evidence of proactive management of state roads.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.