Launceston cyclist Hamish McKenzie spent three hours dreaming of a world title before being edged out in the final seconds of road cycling's global titles.
On a technical 28.8-kilometre city-centre course around Wollongong, McKenzie crossed the line in 35:18.45 at an average speed of 48.9kmh.
The Australian team took advantage of favourable early wind conditions by sending the 18-year-old dual national champion out fourth in the field of 52 after which he took up residence in the event's hot seat.
As rider after rider failed to come near to McKenzie's time, a rainbow jersey seemed destined for his broad shoulders.
However, Brit Josh Tarling was the last to hit the course and soon showed why he had become the youngest signing of Richie Porte's INEOS Grenadiers WorldTour team.
Tarling established an early 19-second advantage over McKenzie which was cut back to 13.37 at the second time split but he finished strongly to claim the gold by 19.19 seconds.
Germany's Emil Herzog took the bronze medal.
"It was a long day out there but definitely worth it," McKenzie said.
"It was so close. I knew he was the big favourite - he's been smashing everyone all year - so I'm really happy to be this close to him.
"To sit until the very last person is heart-breaking, but I'm happy nonetheless."
Duplicating a similar performance by Grace Brown by leading throughout only to be pipped for gold, McKenzie claimed Australia's second silver medal and his performance earned high praise from the Stan Sport commentary team.
Rochelle Gilmore said: "Launceston is producing so many talented riders and they're very proud, the Tasmanians."
Mike Tomalaris added: "A blistering performance from the Tasmanian."
And Scott McGrory suggested a road future beckons. "No doubt in the next couple of seasons he'll be off to the WorldTour," said the 2000 Olympic gold medallist.
Interviewed during McKenzie's long wait in the hot seat, Henk Vogels, his team manager at ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast, said he was "pretty proud" of the teenager's performance.
"He is the real deal," he said. "This is his event. He's a very strong rider, a super strong guy. He's got so much mongrel in him but he's got the physiology to back that up."
The result capped a superb year for the Launceston cyclist.
In January he won the under-19 individual time trial and criterium races at national road cycling championships at Ballarat.
Four months later, McKenzie went to Europe with the Australian junior development team and had a three-week experience with a Belgian team plus a week with fellow Launceston cyclist Porte in Monaco.
That was followed by a 10-day training camp with Team Jumbo-Visma in Slovenia.
McKenzie also won the Burnie Wheel on New Year's Eve and is in the running for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards male athlete of the year after tying for the award last year.
Burnie cyclist Will Eaves was the other Tasmanian competitor, finishing 1:52 behind McKenzie.
"He's always so strong in Tassie races so it's no surprise he's done this," Eaves said.
"I feel I went out a little bit too hard at the start. I think the adrenalin of being at a world champs kicked in.
"I was feeling great out there just trying to make the corners."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.