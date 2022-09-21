North-East offers potential trout paradise

Heavy rain yet again boosted levels of many Northern trout streams, especially those in the North-East.
Localised falls sheeting down in places like Grey, near St Marys, lifted water well up in coastal rivers and again put it over banks along the South Esk River system.
Pleasing one fly-fisher was the rainbow nearing a kilogram that he took on a brown Woolly Worm from a little Elizabeth River backwater below Lake Leake.
Then besides checking again for terrestrials drowned in floods, trout will soon be looking up instead for mayflies, starting to hatch as usual early in October.
Nobody will need a licence to fish for trout on Sunday, October 9, as that is National Gone Fishing Day.
There will be four stocked venues where juniors, up to and including those 17 years old, can go after trout without cost and supervised by club volunteers.
One venue will be the Longford Fishing Club dam, Elphinstone Road, Cressy, from 10am to 3pm. Contact Nigel Clarke on 0438 006499.
Big-game anglers would have found interesting reports on commercial television last week of a huge southern bluefin tuna, eventually boated after a four-hour battle from northern Bass Strait, near Victoria's Phillip Island.
Weighing all of 135kg, this giant had been caught and tagged previously, some 29 years ago.
These bluefin are the main marine gamefish here and any over 100kg are taken only occasionally.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.