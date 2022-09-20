48 individuals from around the globe became Australians on Tuesday morning, at a ceremony held at Launceston's Tramsheds Centre.
Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten welcomed the new Australian citizens to the community from a number of countries, including Canada, India, Bhutan, Singapore, the Philippines, Iran, Myanmar, Nigeria, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, China, Eritrea, Mexico, Afghanistan and Germany.
Many of the conferees wore traditional clothes of their native countries, with the Tramsheds auditorium full of colour and congratulations.
Mayor van Zetten thanked conferees for making the important decision to officially become Australian citizens.
"We are privileged to live in a city that has such a rich cultural fabric and our new citizens will add to the diversity of our community," Mayor van Zetten said.
"Although some of the conferees have already been contributing to our community for some time, it gives me great pleasure to be able to officially welcome all of them as new citizens.
"Having had the opportunity to work with new migrants to our city I know how keen they are to contribute to the community and how much they value Australian citizenship so it is an honour to celebrate this day with them."
Mohsen Nowruzi said he was excited to become an Australian citizen after moving to Tasmania from Iran in December 2017.
Ceremonies are held four times a year, approximately every 12 weeks. The official 30 minute ceremony was followed by a short welcome reception for new citizens, their family and guests. An electoral form is also completed at the ceremony, so that the names of new citizens can be added to the Electoral Roll.
In the previous citizenship ceremony held earlier this year in July 77 new Australians were welcomed and a further 145 were honoured on Australia Day.
At Tuesday's ceremony members of local government and council were in attendance as well as representatives of Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania and the Red Cross, who provided gifts to the attendees.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics Census in 2021, more than seven million people in Australia were born overseas, almost 30 per cent of the population. That is an increase from 6.1 million, or 26 per cent, in 2016.
"Whether they are Australia's traditional owners of the land, first generation migrants or descendants of early settlers, citizenship unites everyone in our community." Mr Van Zetten said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.