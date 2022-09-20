While the three-time premiership player won't be on the big stage on Saturday, fellow Tasmanians Robbie Fox and Jake Kolodjashnij will be playing for Sydney and Geelong respectively.
One of them will join the likes of Riewoldt, Ben Brown and Toby Nankervis as players from Tasmania to recently win an AFL premiership.
"They'd be really nervous and I think that's just the thing that you've got to look at in terms of Tasmanans in the AFL, is that I think we've had a Tasmanian in the premiership team for probably the last three years at least and we'll add another person to that list this weekend," Riewoldt said.
"For Jake for Geelong and Robbie for Sydney, they are very exciting times and no doubt there will be people down here in the Apple Isle watching very closely that had something to do with their journey growing up playing grassroots footy.
"With Jake being from Launceston and Robbie from Burnie, the Northern part of the state is certainly well represented when it comes to that last Saturday in September this weekend."
Riewoldt, who spoke at the launch of Betta Milk's Grassroots Sports Giveaway in Evandale, has played on both Fox (in 2020) and Kolodjashnij (this season).
"They are both really good strong defensive types and I think you've only got to look at those last couple of minutes in the qualifying final against Melbourne with what Robbie did with those three acts inside 10 seconds to know that he's a really desperate player," he said.
"I wish them both the best for this weekend and it's just good knowing that there will be a Tasmanian standing up there on the dais when the winning team is celebrated on Saturday afternoon."
The 33-year-old three-time Coleman Medallist has re-signed with Richmond for another year as he looks to add to his 755 majors.
"I just put a few things together in terms of scoping out what my life looks like probably more post-footy than anything else," he said.
"But I think hopefully with the two possible inclusions that have been floated possibly with Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper coming from the GWS Giants, it sort of puts us back in that frame again where we believe we can certainly win it again.
"I'm really excited to be a part of the journey and continuing with the journey, so at least one more year."
Riewoldt's also kept a close eye on the state's bid for an AFL side and believes they are heading in the right direction with a proposed new Hobart stadium.
"I've always been really confident that the bid will get through," Riewoldt said.
"There's some really smart people behind the bid that have been involved in not only the AFL landscape but also the commercial side of putting a bid together for a major sporting team.
"I think they are just dotting the 'i's and crossing the 't's at the moment and no doubt there will be a really strong bid put to the presidents and then obviously we'll wait and see what happens with the vote."
