Golf takes great patience and Jorjah Bailey's attitude has won her admirers across the years.
The teenager, who has represented Tassie numerous times, is looking to turn professional soon thanks to her dedication and work ethic.
She also plays the sport with a smile and is in the running for the female athlete of the year gong as part of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
Bailey is currently 27th in the Australian under-18s girls' order of merit (OOM) points list. She has been as high as 19th.
She has played in three events and rankings are determined by totalling the points gained from each player's best six results in OOM events for the season.
The hard-worker was busy from April to August.
She made the cut and finished 22nd at the Australian Junior Amateur Championship in South Australia.
After making the women's Tasmanian State Team, she played well at the Australian Interstate Series hosted by Sorrento Golf Club in Victoria.
She also put in strong rounds following her Golf Australia invite to Western Australia for the Bowra and O'Dea Women's Classic.
Being a positive role model for youngsters was something Bailey was praised for in her nomination. She runs a junior girls' clinic each Friday and is well-respected by her students.
Bailey, who started playing golf when she was five, was in strong form coming into 2022.
She claimed the women's Southern Open at Kingston Beach in December.
The St Patrick's College student also took home the girls' state student championship with a round of 80.
Mowbray was a happy hunting ground as she took out the women's and junior event at the Northern Amateur titles and claimed the women's handicap at the Tasmanian Amateur Championships.
She also beat a strong field to be crowned the women's club champion at Launceston Golf Club.
Sprinter Trinity Inall-Bejah and lawn bowler Chloe Collins are also in the running for the athlete of the year award.
