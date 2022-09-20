Rare earths minerals that are crucial for powering renewable technologies of the future are increasingly being uncovered in Tasmania, with two ASX-listed mining explorers on Tuesday announcing minerals strikes in the North and West of the state.
ABX Group said tests of samples drilled at its Deep Leads and Rubble Mound sites 25 kilometers west of Launceston confirmed further rare earth mineralisation, while Venture Minerals said exploration had uncovered significant rare earth finds at its Mount Lindsay tin project north-west of Rosebery.
Venture's assay results included a 16.4 meter core sample section containing 1,028 parts per million of rare earth elements, including 1.6 meters at 2,549 parts per million - a particularly high concentration.
Managing director, Andrew Radonjic, said: "The fact the rare earths are in shallow clays immediately adjacent to high grade tin zone bodes well for the economic potential of the ... deposit."
"With drilling already underway, the company believes this discovery may have opened up a new corridor of mineralisation that Venture can tap into to further enhance the potential of the Mount Lindsay Project," he said.
Venture's share price rocketed 15 per cent on Tuesday morning following the announcement.
At ABX, chief executive officer Mark Cooksey said the latest rare earth discoveries at Deep Leads and Rubble Mound amounted to a channel of valuable mineralisation that connected the two sites.
"The extensive channel structure has connected and combined the two discoveries into a single deposit and, excitingly, the mineralisation has also been shown to return results which are thick - exceeding 20 metres thickness - and near [the] surface," he said.
"The assays confirm the rare earth oxides encountered are rich in the four high-value 'permanent magnet' elements that are critical for advanced technologies, such as electric vehicles, smart phones and wind turbines."
He said the discovery was particularly exciting because the deposit has been confirmed as a rare earth deposit formed by a certain chemical process that makes extraction much more economical.
"Not all clay-hosted rare earths are created equal - only those clay deposits formed by ionic adsorption of REE metals onto clays ... achieve high extraction rates at low cost, and are [therefore] the most sought-after deposits," he said.
"ABx Group has confirmed Deep Leads possesses these ionic adsorption clays."
Mr Cooksey said more would be discovered about the site after the company resumes its drilling campaign in October, with a planned 70-hole programme scheduled.
Once the drilling campaign completes, the company will use the results to inform the company's maiden resource estimate.
ABX shares were trading at close to 10 per cent up on the previous day's close as of midday Tuesday.
The vast majority of present production of rare earth minerals is in China, and buyers including Japan and Korea and looking to diversify their sources of the minerals.
