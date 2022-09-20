The multi-talented Campbell Young is no stranger to making the soccer net shake or hitting winners on the tennis court.
So it's little surprise he's been nominated for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards male athlete of the year category given his efforts across both disciplines.
Lining up along his brother Fletcher, Young played for Riverside Olympic's under-18s outfit on their way to winning this year's Northern Championship title.
They won 14 matches, lost three and drew once on the road to success.
He won the under-18s golden boot with 19 goals from 17 games despite mostly operating in the back-half.
The bright prospect's campaign featured four hat-tricks and he finished with a brace twice. He also scored four goals in the under-16s.
Also part of his growing resume is he played in all men's grades last season for Olympic despite being just 16.
He played two National Premier League matches.
Over on the tennis court, the Riverside Tennis Club player was recently made captain of the North team in the Statewide Pennant Showdown.
It's a brand new tournament featuring each region's pennant winners and will be at Riverside this Saturday.
Riverside's Wiseguise - winners of last season's Tennis North competition - take on the Burnie Broncos and the Domain's Bruny Island Cheese Co. side.
Young will play alongside his brother as well as Mathew Webb and Andrew Roberts.
The St Patrick's College student has otherwise represented Tasmania on the national stage at Super 10s, in the under-12 Bruce Cup and in the December Showdown.
The athlete from Youngtown admires tennis stars Roger Federer, Ash Barty and Dominic Thiem.
Following in his mother, Belinda's, footsteps, Young got into the sport by rallying while waiting for her to complete her mid-week pennant matches.
Tenpin bowler Logan Ruffin and cyclist Hamish McKenzie have also been nominated for the male athlete of the year category.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
