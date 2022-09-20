The Examiner
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | September 21 2022

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 20 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 9:45pm
Monarchy has 'served its time' for Australia

VIVA LA REPUBLIC

When I was born in Zeehan to Australian parents it said British citizen on my birth certificate. I can remember Empire Day and cracker night. I can remember God Save the Queen being played before the feature film at the picture theatre and before footy games.

