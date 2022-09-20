Monarchy has 'served its time' for Australia

When I was born in Zeehan to Australian parents it said British citizen on my birth certificate. I can remember Empire Day and cracker night. I can remember God Save the Queen being played before the feature film at the picture theatre and before footy games.
I remember first of all having to stand - and then a slow unravelling.
First of all sitting. Then our own national anthem. Then our own honours.
We no longer see ourselves as part of the British Empire. We are not British. We are Australian. By all means mourn the passing of the Queen. Her death is a significant mark in time. For us in particular it represents the last vestige of loyalty to the living symbol of our colonial past.
King Charles is not my King. He does not command my obedience.
The monarchy is an anachronism that has served its time for Australia. Viva la Republic.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
It is hardly surprising there is a lot of hot air, negativity and narrow-mindedness surrounding Tassie's AFL bid proposal.
The majority of the funding will be carried out by the federal government and the AFL.
I commend and admire Premier Jeremy Rockliff and his predecessor Mr Peter Gutwein for their perseverance in sticking up for Tassie. It's about planning for an exciting future, benefiting all, not just in sport.
Next week when the big announcement is made we can all stand up and cheer.
Rob Booth, Riverside
I note with approval the advertisements for forest industries in this state.
Modern forestry is strongly committed to renewal, with trees harvested being replaced with new plantings.
And as the adverts tell us, trees are the ultimate renewable resource.
Harvesting trees locks up carbon for the future.
Much of Tasmania has an ideal climate to grow trees and lock up amounts of carbon, making the world a healthier place for all of us.
I urge Tasmania's land owners to look to forestry as an important adjunct to your best land use.
