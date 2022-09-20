Year 7 and 8 girls from St Patrick's and Launceston Church Grammar have won the Netball Tasmania High School Championships for the North.
The championship, bringing teams of secondary students from government, Catholic, independent and specialist schools, kicked off on Tuesday at the Silverdome.
The two winning schools will go on to represent the region in the state final, where they will play against the best teams from tournaments in the North-West and South.
Grammar defeated Riverside Maroon in the grand final, 26 to 15, after a day without defeat.
Coach Lily Redburn said to win was really exciting and she was proud of her team of promising girls.
"We've had a really good run with a clean sweep ... We had some really good wins and some really good development across the day, we saw a lot of improvement from the girls," she said.
Redburn said the school had been strong in the local competition.
"We actually faced off against St Pat's locally, we came off second best, so it's really good to see the top two teams from the local comp heading down to represent the state," she said.
St Patrick's Gold defeated Prospect 35 to seven in the other grand final, again with an uninterrupted winning streak.
Coach Natalie Colgrave said the team had an easy run, and was both excited and scared for the level of competition at the upcoming Hobart final.
"I think there'll be some stiff competition that the girls have to step up to," she said.
St Patrick's have been a competitive side, winning the state championship last year.
"St Pat's have got a lot of talent in all their grades, so hopefully we can continue to improve ourselves going forward," Colgrave said.
The championship began in 2019 and has become one of the biggest netball competitions in the state.
Netball Tasmania's Mackenzie Queen said it was exciting to expand the championship this year with the addition of the Year 7 and 8 division to the Year 9 and 10 tournament.
Queen said there were more than 1000 players participating from more than 100 teams across the state.
"We've had to turn some people away because we've gotten so full so quickly," she said.
"It's really exciting to see the growth in the sport, especially in the male area.
"We've seen some great talent today, we've seen some great sportsmanship and it's been really good seeing schools like Winnaleah and Scottsdale really get behind each other and teams like St Pat's and Church Grammar with their rivalry."
The Year 7 and 8 boys' competition will take place on Wednesday.
