Netball Tasmania High School Championships kick off

By Bec Pridham
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:31am, first published 12:29am
St Patrick's girls celebrate a win.

Year 7 and 8 girls from St Patrick's and Launceston Church Grammar have won the Netball Tasmania High School Championships for the North.

