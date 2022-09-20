The Examiner
Junior Sports Awards: Chloe Collins in mix for athlete of year

By Brian Allen
September 20 2022 - 7:00am
Trevallyn Bowls Club's Chloe Collins in front of the Golden Nugget at Tweed Heads Bowls Club. She has been nominated for the Junior Sports Awards. Picture supplied

Chloe Collins' sensational effort at state and national level has earned her a nomination for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.

