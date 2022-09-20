Chloe Collins' sensational effort at state and national level has earned her a nomination for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
The lawn bowler is up for the female athlete of the year award after becoming the under-18 girls' state champion in January and finishing fourth at the Junior Golden Nugget national tournament in August.
It's regarded as one of the most prestigious junior bowls events in Australia.
Collins, 15, performed beyond her years in the under-18 event which featured 16 competitors at Tweed Heads.
She exceeded her goal of making it past the sectional play rounds.
The young gun pulled off a stunning comeback in the quarter-finals after falling 10 shots behind.
She progressed to the semi-finals after defeating South Australia's Kate Argent-Bowden 21-20.
The teenager battled hard but was knocked out 21-8 by New South Wales bowler Katie Astley.
The St Patrick's College student then fell 21-19 to Victoria's Emilee Davies in the third versus fourth play-off.
She told The Examiner last month she took up bowling four years ago after playing with her grandfather.
Collins hopes to make the development Jackaroos side one day which is a national squad.
She also recently won her club's pairs title and got into the semi-finals of the Northern junior singles.
The female athlete of the year category is for those aged between 15 and 18 years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.