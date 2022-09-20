The Examiner
At least 14 whales stranded on King Island, department confirms

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated September 20 2022 - 1:04am, first published 12:19am
Two whales were discovered on the rocks at King Island. Picture by Sarah Baldock.

At least 14 dead sperm whales have washed ashore on King Island.

