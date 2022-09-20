Launceston's Alexandra Viney has made a superb start to her campaign at the Rowing World Championships in the Czech Republic.
The PR3 mixed four combination of Viney, Jess Gallagher, James Talbot, Tom Birtwhistle and cox Teesaan Koo won their heat and qualified directly for the A-final.
They also recorded the fastest heat time of 7 minutes and 12.58 seconds at the venue in Racice.
A delighted Viney said: "Our game plan is just to build on our consistency, ready for what we are going to come up against in the A-final."
The A-final is due to be raced on Saturday night (TasTime).
Along with Talbot and Birtwhistle, 30-year-old Viney was in the PR3 mixed four crew which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.
There was less success for another mainland-based Tasmanian as Hobart's Anneka Reardon, 25, and NSW crewmate Lucy Coleman came third in their heat of the women's lightweight double sculls.
Reardon and Coleman progressed to the repechage, scheduled to be raced on Tuesday night, where they will race Denmark, Switzerland, Mexico and Egypt in an attempt to qualify for the A/B semi-finals on Thursday.
Also scheduled to compete overnight was Tamar Rowing Club captain Henry Youl, 26, up against crews from Canada, Germany, the Netherlands and Czech Republic in the second of two heats of the men's eight.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
