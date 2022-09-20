Deloraine footballer Louis Davey has been nominated for the male rising star gong as part of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
Davey won the Kangaroos' under-12 best and fairest award and was runner-up in the NTJFA league vote count this year.
The 12-year-old, who lives and breathes footy, displayed commitment to helping out his club by also playing games for the under-14s so they had enough players to field a team.
The midfielder booted six goals in the under-12s this season.
His team finished sixth with five wins and seven losses in the division two competition.
He also played under-14s games last year.
Davey is among the promising youngsters that will compete for Meander Valley in the Country Gold tournament this Friday at Windsor Park.
It will be his second year playing in the round-robin competition.
It involves players from towns such as Mole Creek, Westbury and Bracknell.
The Deloraine Primary School student is representing his school in a basketball tournament in Devonport this weekend.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
