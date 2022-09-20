The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston's Birch Avenue and Churchill Park make FIFA's team base camp shortlist for Women's World Cup

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 20 2022 - 12:01am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Rangers' Levi Cardow and Launceston United's Zach Holloway in action at Launceston's Churchill Park. Picture by Paul Scambler

Two Launceston venues have made FIFA's shortlist for team base camp options at next year's Women's World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.