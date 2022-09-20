Two Launceston venues have made FIFA's shortlist for team base camp options at next year's Women's World Cup.
Launceston United's Birch Avenue and Churchill Park, headquarters of the Northern Tasmanian Junior Soccer Association, join Lightwood Park in Kingston on the list of 35 Australian options for visiting teams to choose from.
However, Devonport's Valley Road base missed out on the shortlisting.
Football Tasmania chief executive Matt Bulkeley was excited by the the prospect of hosting international teams in the third largest sporting tournament in the world.
"It's great that Tasmania has this chance to be a part of it with three of our venues shortlisted to be team base camps," he said.
"With so many eyes on the tournament, the opportunities for Tasmania are huge, whether that's for our young footballers watching the best of the best, or the exposure our state will get to an international audience."
Bulkeley praised state funding for vital upgrades at each venue in the lead-up to FIFA's selection process.
"These upgrades have given Tasmania the best possible chance of capitalising on the enormous legacy promised by having the World Cup in Australia.
"We remain confident of securing further funding for the northern venues, including Valley Road in Devonport."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.