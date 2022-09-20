Launceston Golf Club is preparing to welcome the nation's top senior golfers from October 19-21.
The Australian Senior Amateur is the pinnacle event for senior golfers and returns with the men's and women's events being played at the same time, on the same course, for their respective titles.
Golf Australia's general manager of events and operations, Therese Magdulski said: "This joint format has been so successful for so many of our major events.
"It is great to be able replicate this format for our senior golfers, and showcase men and women concurrently."
It will also be the first time the minimum age for women is 50, having previously been 55.
"After a two-year break due to COVID, it will be wonderful to see Australia's best senior golfers return for their national championship, and we look forward to welcoming some new faces," Magdulski said.
The championships will comprise of 54 holes of strokeplay for men and women.
"We have held several wonderful national championships at Launceston and it will be great to return", Magdulski said.
Launceston is Tasmania's oldest 18-hole golf course, and was the only one in the state until 1921.
Launceston president Tony Wilks said: "We are delighted to provide a course that can be enjoyed by all.
"I hope all competitors enjoy the challenges our course offers."
Entries are open, with a handicap limit of 8.0 for men and 16.0 for women.
Any Launceston GC members interested in volunteering for all or part of the event are asked to contact general manager Tony Powell on 63 441154 or info@launcestongolfclub.com.au
Taxi golf held their southern event in late August.
Secretary Dale Cash reported: " A great day was had by everyone that braved the Antarctic conditions at Llanherne.
"Dave Harrison did manage to turn the weather on for us, as it was a very nice winter's day. So, thank you David, it was a nice change to be able to get a game in down South, so you have temporarily redeemed yourself!"
A field of 19 players produced some good scores.
The two younger Cash brothers had a close fight over the main prize and the money they play for between them, and Barry ended up the victor on countback.
Although one member had some unfortunate health issues, he is recovering well and is expected back on the course in the near future.
The group's next game is at Deloraine on September 25 while their website has been updated with results.
Next year's schedule is on the site but still subject to change.
The Golf Australia/ TAS Barclay shield was held at Ulverstone on Monday.
Consistency won out for the Thirlstane pairings of Katrina Mitchelson and Janelle Thompson, who scored 77.5, and Suzanne Sykes and Liz Sumpton, 81.
Their combined total of 158.5 was just enough to win the day by half a shot over George Town pairings of Laura van der Molen and Leonie Gordon, 85, Kerri Davis and Vicki Towns 74, total 159.
Third place went to Pittwater on 160.
A total of 32 clubs were represented, each with two pair, a great turnout for the day.
VW Scrambles were held at Mowbray and Launceston.
Adrian Dennis, Greg Lansdell, Craig Cashion and Robbie Carrick saluted at Mowbray with a score of 57.75 while victors at Launceston were James Robinson, Cooper Bassett, David Clark and Jorjah Bailey with 56 net.
Cooper, James and Jorjah are all juniors and senior David had the pleasure of playing with his granddaughter Jorjah.
