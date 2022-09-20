Newly-installed Cricket Tasmania chairman David Boon has embraced the prospect of the state's major fixtures transferring across the Derwent to a possible new Hobart stadium.
Speaking the day after his appointment was announced and further details of a proposed new venue released, the Tasmanian cricket icon embraced the idea of a new sporting landscape.
"Cricket Tasmania are supportive of the new stadium," Boon said.
"To have a state-of-the-art facility that is multi-purpose can only be of a benefit. We're very aware of the fact that if that all moves forward our involvement is still not concrete with it and there may be effects to Bellerive Oval and the way that we operate but I'm sure our core business ... and ability to attract international cricket will not change."
Launceston-born Boon, 61, who played 107 Tests and 181 ODIs for Australia plus 21 years with Tasmania, officially replaced Andrew Gaggin as chairman at Monday's Cricket Tasmania board meeting
Boon has served on the board since 2014, including as deputy chairman, and will continue his role as an ICC match referee.
The former Launceston CC batsman was keen to see former Test captain Tim Paine further involved in Tasmanian cricket, addressed the state's international content and said he was confident the right personnel were in place to meet challenges.
"From a personal point of view it's an absolute honour to be selected as the chair of Cricket Tasmania and to follow so many influential people before me right back to Denis Rogers who started everything over here at Bellerive," he added.
"Tasmanian cricket is in a pretty healthy state so we're looking as a board, and me personally as chairman, to keep that moving forward and nurture the game as our core business and allow young kids, both male and female, to play initially and then to get the opportunity to play for their state and country.
"I think I've been blessed in many ways to have initially played the game, both for Tasmania and Australia, and then to remain in the game, initially here as an administrator with Cricket Tasmania and through to Australian selector and with the ICC for the last decade."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.