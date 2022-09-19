The Examiner
Australian Education Union action forces late start in Tasmanian schools on September 28

By Matt Maloney
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:19am
Union action to force a late start to classes next week

Lessons in state schools will start almost two hours later next Wednesday as Australian Education Union members hold two-hour stop-work events across the state.

