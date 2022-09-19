Union action to force a late start to classes next week

Lessons in state schools will start almost two hours later next Wednesday as Australian Education Union members hold two-hour stop-work events across the state.
AEU state president David Genford on Monday said the action was the result of the government's failure to move on workload and a pay increase, which had been consistently raised over the past 14 months.
"We're fully aware that this is going to inconvenience some members of the community, but the short two-hour action is nothing compared to the damage that is happening to our students' learning," he said.
"Students are falling behind because of the situation we've got ourselves in with a lack of teachers and a lack of support staff."
Educators will strike at 15 locations across the state, including Hobart, Launceston, Burnie and Devonport.
The AEU in Tasmania has just under 5200 members.
Mr Genford said the union had requested a level of pay which compared to that received by educators on the mainland.
"We've had solutions on the table for 14 months," he said.
"At the moment, we've had no offers that we can take back to our members."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff held a roundtable with the state's unions last week to discuss new Enterprise Bargaining Agreements.
He said he would put forward an offer to the unions by the end of this week.
AEU state manager Brian Wightman said the union expected to receive an offer at last week's meeting, however.
"I went in with a lot of optimism and hope and came out completely deflated because it was another talk fest by the government when what we need is action," he said.
Mr Wightman said the job for Tasmanian educators was getting harder due to increasing complexities, which contributed to an overbearing workload.
"And it's also becoming more difficult as we have staff shortages and educators being lured to the mainland, for example, for better pay and conditions," he said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
