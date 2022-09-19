Launceston's Riley Kerr, Sophie Best and Euan Best will represent Tasmania at the Australian Orienteering Championships this weekend.
The three Esk Valley Orienteering Club members will join 15 other students from Hobart in the Tasmanian schools team, and will travel to Victoria to compete in nine events over 10 days.
These include sprint, middle distance, long distance and relay events.
The 18 Tasmanian students, aged 12-18, will compete against the mainland states and New Zealand in the Southern Cross Junior Challenge.
The Best siblings have been involved in the sport for as long as they can remember, and were looking forward to competing again after a COVID-induced two-year break.
"Mum started doing the sport a couple of years before she had me, so we've been taken along to events our whole lives," Sophie said.
"We haven't really known life without orienteering."
She loved that orienteering challenged her both mentally and physically.
"It's not always the fastest person out there who wins," she said.
"It's a combination of both physical fitness and your mental capacity to be able to read the map, make snap decisions and work out which route would be the best or quickest."
The elder sibling has competed in two Australian championships before, finding her feet in her first year and edging closer to the podiums in her second.
She was unsure how she would perform on the unknown terrain this time around, and hoped to beat her results from previous years.
Sophie said there would be lots of new faces to compete against this year, with many of the known interstate competitors graduating during the time the championship was on hiatus.
Euan Best has competed in two previous events and won his age class in 2019 on his debut for the state schools team.
He said he was feeling good but nervous going into the championship, and had been giving his training his all.
"It's been a lot of waking up at 5:30 in the morning to go out and do tough training sessions all leading up to this one week, so you want it to be worth it," he said.
"I find it really good fun, I I enjoy the running part, and the navigating part is also really good, I just enjoy it as a sport."
The students competed in three events over weekends in April and May to gain selection, and have continued to train hard since.
A recent training camp at St Helens gave them the opportunity to practise on mining and granite terrain, similar to what they can expect in Victoria.
More than 1000 orienteers from Australia and overseas will compete in the championship, with ages ranging from eight to 95.
More than 100 Tasmanian athletes are expected to compete.
The championships take place in Central Victoria over 10 days beginning on Saturday.
