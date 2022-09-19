The Examiner
Launceston young talents head to Australian Orienteering Championships

By Bec Pridham
Updated September 20 2022 - 12:59am, first published September 19 2022 - 6:00am
Sophie Best, Riley Kerr and Euan Best will represent the state at orienteering. Pictures supplied

Launceston's Riley Kerr, Sophie Best and Euan Best will represent Tasmania at the Australian Orienteering Championships this weekend.

