North-West mothers and babies will get continuing maternity care from pre-birth to post-natal in the one place, and even from the same midwife
Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Monday officially opened a $5.8 million antenatal clinic at the North West Regional Hospital, in Burnie.
" ... at the forefront of all the staff's mind is patient care and the continuity of care that's so important," Mr Rockliff said.
He said it was the first of many investments at the hospital site that would include a new mental health precinct.
"I'm very excited about what this investment and the future investments in this precinct will bring," Mr Rockliff said.
He said he was particularly excited about the mental health precinct.
Mr Rockliff, also the Health Minister, has portfolio responsibilities for mental health and it has long been an interest for him, including time as a Lifeline counsellor.
The new antenatal clinic, which started operating a fortnight ago, is part of the North West Integrated Maternity Service.
"The new facility brings together a range of dedicated antenatal services and features six consulting rooms, a reception and patient waiting area, staff offices, a utility room, as well as delivering enhanced amenities for staff and patient amenities," Mr Rockliff said.
"It also includes four dedicated cardiotocography (or CTG) bays for obstetricians and midwives to monitor and record an unborn baby's heartbeat, as well as monitoring the mother's uterine contractions."
"This service enables women to access care from the same midwife both before and after their baby is born, which supports positive patient outcomes," he said.
The clinic will run with about 35 staff and is expected to host more than 150 routine consultations per week, plus pregnancy assessments as needed.
Mr Rockliff said the government planned to spend $100 million on capital upgrades at the hospital.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.