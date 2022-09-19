Sport success doesn't equal fantastic health

All major and regional cities playing AFL have ambulance ramping, nursing, surgical and professional safety issues, record waiting lists for "elective" survey, record ER triage times, episodes of seriously ill patients in hospital passages, and those even more dangerously being triaged in city streets.
The mooted theory of sports success equals fantastic health success is an obscene public relations lie at best and at worst often a fatal coronial report.
In every public controversy, there is a "gotcha moment"; when one combatant kicks "an own goal", such is the above case of the AFL.
Its demand, its recently added gambit, that Tasmanians fork out what will be a billion dollar stadium - or else - for the privilege of becoming the 19th AFL club licence, is insensitive to the realities of both personal and state priorities in 2022.
When all of the above health, housing, homelessness, aged care, chronic youth unemployment and mental health issues have been, miraculously, solved via the success of a Tasmanian AFL club, only then would Tasmanian taxpayers agree - we are all kicking goals!
To Jeremy Rockliff, so you have found somewhere to put your nice new stadium?
If you ever go ahead with it and disregard what a lot of Tasmanians are saying about putting the funds towards the housing and medical crisis that Tasmanians have been struggling with for so long now, that will be the end of your tenure as premier.
I thought Macquarie Point was earmarked for housing anyway? Your government throws around a lot of facts and figures to how this new stadium will benefit the South, no-where else.
Who's going to build it if you go ahead?
A person can't get a tradesman for love or money.
You will have to get contractors from the mainland probably referred to by AFL affiliates. You will be shown to be a weak premier who did the bidding of another state and corporation.
You can't fill the stadiums we have now. Put it to referendum. Ask the people whom you represent.
PS I don't even follow the game.
Congratulations to the Tasmanian government for the proposed introduction of gambling limits on poker machines within the state.
The hostile response by lobby group, Tasmanian Hospitality Association, is entirely predictable and expected, where gambling addiction is very profitable for beneficiaries, cloaked in the guise of "freedom of choice."
Hopefully, the card limit will be combined with expenditure at casino gambling tables, with an independent inquiry into the operator of Tasmania's two casinos, the Federal Group, being the next logical step in the public interest, and for the benefit of Tasmanian democracy.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
I would like to commend the organisers of the Junction Arts Festival.
My husband and I came to Launceston for the weekend and had an absolute delight enjoying the musical acts and the literary events.
I must highlight the local band Dirty Motel who we caught on Sunday afternoon. They were an absolute treat on a rainy Sunday with their superb rock and roll.
I implore every citizen of this fine state to check them out wherever possible.
The only gripe I had with the festival was the exorbitant drink prices (My husband had to dust off his hip flask).
All in all, however, it was a terrific event and we shall be returning in 2023.
Tassie hospitals overrun and under staffed, ambulances ramped as ED ward extensions, a 12-month wait to see a health specialist, 55,000 Tasmanians awaiting surgery, 1600+ Homeless Tasmanians, 120,000 households living below the poverty line and over 3800 on the waiting lists for social housing, and our Premier wants $750 million for a stadium to house the AFL's privileged elite?
Warm and cosy private function venue chowing down on oysters and crayfish and chugging beer and wine.
This is obscene, get angry Tasmania.
