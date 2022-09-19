The Examiner
Letters to the editor | September 20 2022

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 19 2022 - 9:51pm, first published 4:50am
Sport success doesn't equal fantastic health

ON THE CLAIM 'ALL MAJOR CITIES IN THE AFL HAVE NEW STADIUMS' 

All major and regional cities playing AFL have ambulance ramping, nursing, surgical and professional safety issues, record waiting lists for "elective" survey, record ER triage times, episodes of seriously ill patients in hospital passages, and those even more dangerously being triaged in city streets.

