The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dan Marsh looks ahead to Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmanian Tigers prospects

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 19 2022 - 10:35am, first published 4:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian coach Dan Marsh. File picture

Veteran Tasmanian coach Dan Marsh says the state's female cricketers are ready for the longest season they have ever faced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.