Veteran Tasmanian coach Dan Marsh says the state's female cricketers are ready for the longest season they have ever faced.
Marsh will temporarily take on the head coaching role of Cricket Tasmania's female program as they prepare to embark on lengthy campaigns in both the Women's National Cricket League and Women's Big Bash League.
"It's the most cricket the girls will play ever in an Australian summer so all a bit new in that regard," he said. "They're starting to play a lot of cricket which is exactly what we need."
That schedule gets underway with the Tasmanian Tigers defending their WNCL title in a 14-game season beginning against Victoria at St Kilda on October 4 and 6 before a two-month break for the WBBL.
The Hurricanes also face 14 matches in the domestic Twenty20 competition, beginning against Sydney Thunder on October 14.
Marsh will be in charge for the entire WBBL campaign but expects a new coach to take over when the WNCL resumes in December.
The former Tasmanian men's captain said he is hoping to secure a position as assistant coach with the Australian team.
"I'm excited to get stuck in for the next three months and see what we can achieve," he said.
"This is a really exciting opportunity to work with the girls in the WNCL but in particular the WBBL and have a crack at that with a team that I think is particularly strong.
"Both programs are well aligned with Hurricanes and Tigers players so the transition from Sal (Beams) to me and me to the next coach hopefully won't be a new one.
"WNCL first two games is our major focus but the good thing is that a lot of the girls are in both squads so once we get into T20 mode we've been together for a long time.
"It's nice to go in as defending (WNCL) champions and it's new for everyone to go in with a target on your back and we'll have that in the first game against Victoria.
"It's nice to have Elyse (Villani) and Heather (Graham), Nic Carey and Molly Strano back in the group. They've been away with The Hundred and Aussie team so we've got our squad back together."
