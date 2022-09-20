The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City Mission receive $50,000 Donation from The Examiner's 2022 Winter Relief appeal

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
September 20 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$50,000 donated for charity

Charity foundation City Mission received a $50,000 donation from The Examiner's 2022 Winter Relief appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.