$50,000 donated for charity

Charity foundation City Mission received a $50,000 donation from The Examiner's 2022 Winter Relief appeal.
Marketing fundraising manager Rafael Demarchi said the money will continue to fund emergency relief, support, and family services.
"We have a huge influx of appointments especially during winter. The cost of living and many other factors impact peoples ability to pay bills."
Operations manager for relief and housing services Stephen Hill said they try and put people in the space where they can make as many decisions as possible.
"It's about having that sense of being in control, even though they probably come here feeling like they're out of control.
He said people can get involved through donations or volunteering their time.
"At any time people can drop off food, or make donations through a website or even come into the office here."
"We like to think we do it pretty well; we've done it for over 160 years.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
