Improving the Tasmanian health system is not just about money, Premier Jeremy Rockliff says.
He said it was also about finding better ways to deliver services, including relieving stress on busy emergency departments.
One project he believed would help with that in the North-West was PACER, a mental health response service to be rolled out next year.
Mr Rockliff said PACER (Police, Ambulance and Clinician Early Response) would involve those services attending mental health-related 000 calls, and would cut the proportion of the callers needing to be seen in hospital emergency departments.
He said about 80 per cent of the people seen by PACER teams in the South since it started in January had been supported to remain in the community.
Meanwhile, high locum costs have re-emerged as a discussion point in health, with figures showing the state government spent $54 million on locums and visiting medical officers in 2020-21 alone.
Shadow Health Minister Anita Dow described that as unsustainable.
One of the issues is high demand for medical professionals across the nation, with suggestions the states are essentially in a bidding war for locums.
Mr Rockliff did not directly answer when asked if premiers and health ministers had discussed taking joint action and collectively refusing to pay exorbitant fees for locums.
He said the government's preference was to work to develop a more permanent health workforce from within Tasmania.
He said 1351 staff had been recruited into the hospital and health systems since July 2020, partly due to the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Rockliff said health spending took 28 per cent of the state budget when the Liberals took power in 2014.
He said the government had a strong record delivering health infrastructure to meet future needs.
That included a commitment to spend $1.5 billion over 10 years to refurbish and build health facilities and upgrade digital health "infrastructure".
Plans included $100 million for capital upgrades to the North West Regional Hospital, in Burnie.
That would include the first stage of a new mental health precinct and ward upgrades to increase bed capacity.
