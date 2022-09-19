The image of LGBTIQA+ campaigner Rod Croome being arrested at the Salamanca Market for calling for the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Tasmania is as influential as it is iconic.
On Monday at the Tasmania Police Academy, Mr Croome reunited for the first time since the 1988 event with the arresting officer Southern District Commander Tim Dooley.
The pair were there to unveil a timeline of Tasmania Police's relationship with the state's LGBTIQA+ community, which begins with the arrest.
Police Commissioner Darren Hine said when he joined the police force in 1980, he and all other police officer had responsibility over the enforcement of anti-homosexuality laws.
"For us to move forward, we've got to recognise our past," he said.
"We have a dark history and we have to make sure that we recognise that to be able to improve into the future.
"The attitude certainly wasn't the best when I first joined of many police officers so we had to grow and learn and become more inclusive."
Mr Croome said he and others were arrested simply for having a stall at the market that promoted the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Tasmania
He said back then, he would never have imagined that more than 30 years later he would be celebrating the transformation of the relationship between Tasmania Police and the LGBTIQA+ community.
"Today, Tasmania Police is recognised nationally and globally as a leader on LGBTIQA+ inclusion," Mr Croome said.
"That's been a long and sometimes difficult journey, but one that I think that all Tasmanians can take pride in because it shows that real change - profound change - is possible."
Mr Dooley said he was 21 years old at the time off the arrest and was barely three years into his policing career.
"I was brought up with values and beliefs that really instilled in me to just treat people fairly and equally," he said.
"I was just doing my duty on that day.
"I would say though back then I probably didn't have much understanding of that community."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
