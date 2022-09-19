The Examiner
Tasmania Police's change in approach towards the LGBTIQA+ community celebrated

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated September 19 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:30am
Southern District Commander Tim Dooley and Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome at a launch of a timeline that notes the progression in the relationship between Tasmania Police and the LGBTIQA+ community.

The image of LGBTIQA+ campaigner Rod Croome being arrested at the Salamanca Market for calling for the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Tasmania is as influential as it is iconic.

