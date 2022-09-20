Records tumbled, medals were won and personal best times achieved at the state short-course swimming championships in Hobart earlier this month.
About 500 entrants competed in a 119-event program at Hobart Aquatic Centre.
Alongside Launceston Aquatic, South Esk, Burnie, Cradle Coast, Friends, HC, Hobart Aquatic and Sandy Bay, some 20 clubs from interstate also entered.
Three Tasmanian swimmers, including South Esk's Sophie Hills, broke records.
Hills, 15, set new state benchmarks in multiclass S9 in the 100m freestyle (1:11.81), 100m breaststroke (1:37.34) and 100m individual medley (1:23.38). She won five gold medals over the two-day competition.
Hobart Aquatic's Matilda Smith, broke records for 18-year-old girls in the 50m breaststroke (state) in a time of 31.81; 100m breaststroke (all-comer) in 1:08.47; and 100m IM (state) in 1:04.44.
Clubmate Max Giuliani, 19, set a new men's open state 100m freestyle benchmark in 48.22 seconds.
As well as Hills, South Esk and Launceston Aquatic swimmers claimed a number of individual state titles.
For South Esk, Blake Stretton, 17, won four gold medals, and Xavier Nesbit, 16, and Lucas Gray, 11, both three.
Launceston Aquatic's multi-medal winners included: Amy Muldoon, 18, sister Isabella Muldoon, 14, and Ryan Schieler, 15, all with three gold medals apiece.
South Esk's state champions are - Zoe Casey, 16, 100m back, 800m free; Isabel Perry, 11, 50m back, 50m free* eq; Xavier Nesbit, 16, 100m back, 200m breast, 400m IM; Ella Fischer, 15, 800m free; Lucas Gray, 11, 100m free, 100m IM, 50m free; Sophie Hills, 15, 200m free, 100m breast, 100m free, 100m IM, 100m fly; Abbie King, 14, 100m breast; Blake Stretton, 17, 50m free, 100m fly, men's 100m free, 16-18 yrs 100m free. South Esk Swimming Club A - Lucas Gray, Oliver Green, Cooper Reeve, Timothy Innes, won the boys' 8-11 yrs 200m medley relay. South Esk Swimming Club A - Timothy Innes, Zeke Richardson, Alexander Carnicelli, Lucas Gray, won the boys' 8-11 200m free relay.
Launceston Aquatic Club's state champions are: Taylor Brock, 14, 400m free, 200 IM; Abigail Evans, 15, 100m back; Jessica Homan, 17, 200m breast; Aidan Woods, 15, 100m breast; Georgia Woods, 18, 100m breast; John Skipper, 15, 200m fly, 100m fly* eq; Amy Muldoon, 18, 200m fly, 16-18 yrs 100m fly, women's 100m fly; Isabella Muldoon, 14, 100m fly, 100m free, 50m fly; Lucas Jarman, 14, 100m IM; Isla Irani, 13, 100 fly; Timothy Innes, 11, 50m fly; Jed Routley, 13, 100m breast; Ryan Schieler, 15, 50m back, 100m back, 200m back. Launceston Aquatic Club A - Isabella Muldoon, Georgia McIntee, Elouise Frerk, Taylor Brock, won the girls' 14&U 200m medley relay. Launceston Aquatic Club A - Isabella Muldoon, Emily Atherton, Georgia McIntee, Taylor Brock, won the girls' 14&U 200m free relay.
Launceston Aquatic Club hosts its popular pentathlon meet to mark the end of the short-course season at the Launceston Aquatic Centre on Sunday, September 25.
Cash prizes are up for grabs for the fastest swimmers across five events - freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and medley - in specified age groups.
Warm-up is at 9.30am with racing underway from 10.30am.
Surf Life Saving Tasmania has released its nine-event program of ocean swims at beaches around Tasmania, with the first event at Carlton Park on November 26 and the final race at Kingston Beach on March 19.
Bridport's popular swim the pier is on January 14.
