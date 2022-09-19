The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Northern Tasmania's sporting success and ability to draw crowds getting lost in AFL stadium debate

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:22am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston and Kingborough players compete for the ball in Saturday's State League grand final at UTAS Stadium. Picture by Phillip Biggs

There was one particular stat in Launceston's expected rain-soaked rout of Kingborough on Saturday that was easy to miss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.