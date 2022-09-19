There was one particular stat in Launceston's expected rain-soaked rout of Kingborough on Saturday that was easy to miss.
The 72-point grand final cruise meant that of the last 15 statewide competitions across the three major winter sports, 14 have gone to the North of the state.
The Blues' three-peat followed an identical achievement by the Northern Bombers while Launceston rivals Northern Hawks and Cavaliers have maintained a similar duopoly in the Tasmanian Netball League and Devonport have dominated soccer's equivalent.
Since 2017, Glenorchy Knights' NPL Tasmania championship in 2021 was the only time a statewide competition has headed south - the Strikers having won the other four league titles in that time.
Such has been the Silverdome tenants' domination of the TNL that this year's involvement of Cripps Waratah meant the first non all-Launceston grand final in four years.
Cavaliers and Hawks have shared the last five titles and between them enjoyed a presence in every grand final since 2014.
Footy represents an even greater Northern supremacy.
Only once since 2010 has the premiership headed south - Glenorchy again claiming the honours with an upset win over the Bombers in 2016.
In that period, North Launceston have won the league five times, in 2014, '15, '17, '18 and '19 (and made three more grand finals), and Launceston four (2011, '20-22) with the since-departed Burnie and South Launceston claiming a premiership each in 2012 and '13 respectively.
Added to this on-field imbalance has been the North's increasingly-apparent superior ability to attract spectators to elite sport.
Of late, crowds at UTAS Stadium have consistently trumped those at Bellerive Oval in both the AFL and Big Bash League which even features a team called Hobart.
Not once in the last 15 major sporting contests - including AFL, BBL and even three days of an Ashes Test match (albeit COVID-restricted) - has Bellerive Oval seen a five-figure crowd. It couldn't even manage it for July's much-hyped "Tasmanian AFL derby" between Hawthorn and North Melbourne.
In contrast, three of the last four AFL games in Launceston have achieved that - with 12,007 for Brisbane in May, 13,105 for the Bulldogs in August and 14,107 for Sydney in April.
So here's the thing.
Despite all this evidence, the Tasmanian public is being told - mostly by the AFL but increasingly also by our own government - that the only way we are to get a team in the national football competition is to build an expensive and superfluous new stadium in Hobart.
Cue Southern outrage and dismissal of all the above as mere parochialism - traditionally the capital's default reaction to such statistically-supported suggestions.
That's an awful lot of seats to find bums for with little prospect of The Rolling Stones or U2 adding Tasmania to world tours in the foreseeable future
Not only does a state with a population of half a million not need a third major stadium, but it definitely does not need one where it will sellout about as often as An Evening With Vladimir Putin in Kiev's Imperial Theatre (entry by side doors only due to bomb damage in the foyer).
"Sellout" is the key phrase here because many of the figures bandied about at Premier Jeremy Rockliff's Macquarie Point press conference on Sunday appear to assume that will be the norm.
A feasibility study into a proposed $750 million stadium said it "could" generate $300 million in economic activity.
However, this projection was based on a 23,000 capacity and 44 events per year.
"Could" also appears to achieve key-word status.
What are the chances of 23,000 people - about 5 per cent of the state's population - filling a stadium almost every week of the year in a city which can't even attract half that to AFL and BBL blockbusters?
And what exactly are these 44 events? Assuming all 11 home games are played there by the new AFL franchise at the expense of 20 years of well-supported fixtures in Launceston, and the BBL plus a couple of international cricket matches are transported across the Derwent from one of the planet's most picturesque cricket grounds, that still only accounts for half the required number of "sellout" events.
That leaves an awful lot of seats to find bums for with little prospect of The Rolling Stones or U2 adding Tasmania to world tours in the foreseeable future.
Alternatively, why doesn't Tasmania stop doing everything Gillon McLachlan tells us and consider basing an AFL team at a venue already fit for the purpose in a region with a proven pedigree in both sporting achievement and elite event support at a location more geographically practical for the entire state?
Just a thought.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
