Exeter's Wendy Cuthbertson has won the Women's Tasmanian B-Grade Championship held at Port Sorell Golf Club over the weekend.
A two-round total of 79 was enough to give Cuthbertson victory, two ahead of Prospect Vale's Gillian Evans with Devonport's Wendy Beaton a further five behind in third.
The 54-Hole Judy Elphinstone Tournament was taken out by Ulverstone's Sarah Johnstone who finished on +13, 22 ahead of Smithton's Jackie Poke with Katrina Archer (+44), of Prospect Vale, in third.
The Women's Tasmanian Stroke Challenge was dominated by Southern players with Longford's Cath McQuie flying the Northern flag in a tie for sixth.
The stableford challenge title also headed South, courtesy of Llanherne's Beck Moles, with Riverside's Alison Henty coming third.
