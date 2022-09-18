Local inline hockey players will lace up their boots and skate for Tasmania at the Inline Hockey Australia National Championships this weekend.
The Launceston junior representatives are Dakota Upson, Tom Dobson, James Dobson, Jett Upson, Blaze Ruboc, Ethan Anthony, Alice Murphy and Jasper Kershaw, who will compete across under-9, under-11, under-13, under-15 and under-17 divisions.
The senior representatives include Murphy and Kershaw, as well as Ben Pridmore Johnson, India Atkins, Lloyd Montague-Spurr, Simon Greenwood, Clinton Sulzberger, Nick Atkinson, Ian Johnson, Luke Murphy and Alan Atkins, who are competing across the under-23s, senior, masters, veterans and legends leagues.
Under-9s and under-13s coach Rob Pyke commended the players for the training and dedication put in.
"In the 19 years I've been [in Tasmania], I haven't seen the commitment these kids and the parents have shown to the sport," he said.
"I'm really, really proud of where we've come in the last two years, and hopefully if we have a good show in this year, we can get more kids involved in the sport and keep pushing next year and just keep getting better and keep the momentum going."
The players were presented their jerseys at Mowbray Indoor Sport 'n' Skate on Sunday in front of family and friends, on the same night as the seniors' grand final.
Owner Alan Atkins said to have eight junior players from the small club of about 40 members represented was a "pretty big deal".
He said the players had been training "hard and fast" for the last 10 weeks.
"They're all pretty excited, and pretty proud to be wearing the state jersey," he said.
"I've got high hopes that they're going to do really well.
"I'm very proud that they've achieved that level of skating ability in such a short space of time."
Atkins said participation in the sport had dropped off in recent years, but since COVID and viral skating TikTok videos, it was making a comeback.
The junior teams have been bolstered by interstate talent. Atkins encouraged Launceston's youth to contact the club and give the sport a try.
Jett Upson said it was exciting to travel to the mainland and play for the state.
"I can't believe we actually got in," he said.
He also encouraged people to come out and give inline hockey a go.
"I think it'll be great for lots of people to join because we need a few more people, because right now when training comes on, there's not many people to come and join in," he said.
"It's really, really, really fun, and you get to meet lots of people and have great opportunities. It's also great that you get to go on trips and go to different places in the world to play."
Dakota Upson said she loved skating.
"I find it really fun, and if [others] got into it, I think they would enjoy it just as much as we do," she said.
The tournament kicks off in Queensland on Saturday.
