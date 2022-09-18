The Examiner
Inline Hockey players compete in national championship

Bec Pridham
By Bec Pridham
September 18 2022
Launceston's state inline hockey representatives. Picture by Rod Thompson

Local inline hockey players will lace up their boots and skate for Tasmania at the Inline Hockey Australia National Championships this weekend.

