Georgia Nesbitt kicked off Tasmanian involvement at the Rowing World Championships in the Czech Republic.
The Huon 30-year-old finished third in her heat of the lightweight women's single sculls in Racice, near Prague, on Sunday.
Nesbitt will next race in the first of four repechage heats on Tuesday at 6:54pm (Tastime), needing to finish in the top two to reach the A-B semi-finals.
Mainland-based duo Alexandra Viney and Anneka Reardon were also due to begin their campaigns on Monday night.
Launceston-born Viney, also 30, was competing alongside Jessica Gallagher, Thomas Birtwhistle, James Talbot and cox Teesaan Koo in the second of two heats of the PR3 mixed coxed four. The top two finishers of each heat progress straight to the A-final on Saturday night.
Former Lindisfarne member Reardon, who turned 25 earlier this month, is in the bow seat of the women's lightweight double scull crew stroked by Lucy Coleman, of NSW, which was scheduled to contest the second of four heats with winners progressing to A-B semi-finals and runners-up heading into the repechage.
Tamar's Henry Youl, who turns 27 next month, is in the three-seat of the men's eight crew scheduled to begin competition in the second of two heats on Tuesday evening. Heat winners progress directly to the A-final.
The Tasmanian quartet are among an Australian team of 55 competing in 19 crews.
