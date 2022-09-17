Although the weather was wetter than they had hoped for, organisers of Junction Arts Festival are happy with another great year.
Held over five days the festival saw numerous events including dance, arts, music, scavenger hunts and more.
President and chair of Junction Arts Festival Liz Frankham said the festival received a lot of love from attendees.
"It was wonderful to see so much support from locals and those who travelled for the festival," she said.
"We had a number of first-time events this year and everything worked really well.
"The Scavenger Hunt was a new addition and that was just great fun for everyone involved."
The festival, which ran from September 14-18 featured numerous events and activities across the five days, with Princes Square being the hub.
"The family and children activities were wonderful and such a great part of Junction," Ms Frankham said.
"The Tasdance performance of COLLISION was fantastic and it's great to work with such a great crew like Tasdance.
"We also had the Wide Angle film premiere, in collaboration with Wide Angle Tasmania. Five films were shown on the theme of grit.
"The vibe at that was just incredible, we had a packed house of over 200 people there."
Ms Frankham said the Up Late cabaret performance was another stand out on the program.
"That went off. It was amazing," she said.
"I've never seen people get up so fast to do a standing ovation. The performers from Rooke and the Yummy crew were simply amazing. People were screaming and clapping and it was just a great performance of wild fun.
"I was really pleased with the whole event. We couldn't do anything about the weather of course. The rest of it was just a nice vibe and brought together people from all walks of life to celebrate things such as music, food and art."
Ms Frankham said she and the Junction team will look at this year's event and begin to start thinking of next year's program.
"We will look at things that worked well and we already have some new ideas for next year which is exciting to look forward to," she said.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
