State settles on sporting stadium spot at Macquarie Point

Macquarie Point has been named by the state government as the preferred location for a $750 million Hobart arts, entertainment, and sporting precinct.
In a study released yesterday, it was estimated the proposed 23,000-seat, roofed stadium could generate $300 million while being built, $85 million each year once complete, and $162 million annually through increased visitor numbers into the state.
The project is also set to create 4200 jobs during construction, 950 of which are expected to remain during the stadium's operation.
The state government committed $350 million to the potential works, however, completion of the project is reportedly dependent on support from the federal Labor government, and private investment partners.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said, although Tasmania receiving an AFL licence would be the catalyst for the development to begin, the long-term benefits of the proposed precinct would "spread far beyond footy".
"Surrounding it will come investment in tourism, hospitality, business, as well as in allied health," he said.
"This is the investment, vision, and commitment we all need to embrace to grow our economy, so we can afford the services that Tasmanians justifiably deserve in health, education, and housing."
Tasmanian Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow and Tasmanian Labor leader Rebecca White both said the state government preferred the project ahead of addressing Tasmania's housing and health care issues.
Tourism Industry Council of Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said the project was a "once in a generation investment for Tasmania."
"Right across Australia, we've seen these types of stadium infrastructure investments transform cities by igniting a whole new wave of economic activity that creates jobs, and stimulates investment," he said.
A similar sentiment was echoed by Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Steve Old, who said the stadium would benefit hospitality businesses from Hobart all the way to Burnie.
Cricket Tasmania chief executive, Dominic Baker, said having a world-class stadium would give the state significant leverage with Cricket Australia to ensure more international games were played in the Apple Isle, particularly after appearing to outgrow Blundstone Arena.
"We sold out tickets for the last test match in just over an hour because we were limited to 14,000 people, when we could have sold that amount seven times over somewhere bigger," he said.
Property Council of Tasmania executive director Rebecca Ellston said the proposed precinct would encourage investors to purchase other economic drivers like hotels, as well as retail, office, and recreational spaces.
"It gives Tasmania the opportunity to become a world-class destination for investment, migration, and also livability," she said.
The announcement comes as the AFL's 18 club's presidents prepare to examine the state's bid proposal in Melbourne, before coming back with an answer a week later.
