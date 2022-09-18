The Examiner
Macquarie Point chosen as location for $750 million sporting precinct project

By Luke Miller
Updated September 18 2022 - 8:43am, first published 4:32am
State settles on sporting stadium spot at Macquarie Point

Macquarie Point has been named by the state government as the preferred location for a $750 million Hobart arts, entertainment, and sporting precinct.

