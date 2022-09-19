Wedding expo brings the fashion

There were flowers, dresses and cakes galore at Hotel Grand Chancellor on Sunday, as the Launceston Wedding Expo got under way.
The event returned after two years due to COVID, making this year's expo the 18th in its history.
With dozens of stalls featuring items such as cakes, dresses, flowers and experts in photography, the event was the one-stop place for every wedding need.
Organiser Louise Scott said the event was great for soon to be brides to speak to industry experts before their big day.
"What is good about an event like this is that people come along and they can talk to exhibitors and professionals and they can help them plan their wedding or let them know about things they haven't even heard of," she said.
The event featured a fashion parade with the latest looks for the bride, groom, bridesmaids, mother of the bride and even the flower girl.
Ms Scott said a big wedding trend at the moment is the rustic look and going back to basics with simple and elegant wedding dresses. She also said dried and native flowers and earthy colours are also popular at the moment.
"Everyone has their own taste," she said.
"There are many professionals in the wedding industry that can cater to that."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
