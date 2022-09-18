On this day in Launceston in 1998, the front page of The Examiner headlined a toddler who was nearly killed by eating a poisonous toad fish meal.
Two year old Souvenir Vongkhamchan had no idea how lucky he was to be alive that day as he ran with his sister Soumaly down the corridors of the Launceston General Hospital.
He'd just spent three days in intensive care unable to move for part of the time.
The boy's parents Manivahn and Sounieng we're also happy to be heading home to Invermay to enjoy Soumaly's seventh birthday celebrations nearly a week late, vowing that puffer or toad fish would not be part of the birthday tea menu.
The highly toxic fish nearly killed Souvenir that weekend.
Miss Vongkhamchan, also a teacher, went fishing with friends at Beauty Point the week before and thought nothing of tossing a tiny fish the size of a tomato in with the rest of the catch.
The fish, with its bold green, black, white and grey colouring was identical to a species commonly called balloon fish in Laos and often eaten there.
She had no idea that the treat she later cooked for her son was actually the deadly puffer or toadfish found in Australian waters, particularly around estuaries which kills by gradually paralysing the entire body.
Mr Vongkhamchan first realised something was very wrong with Souvenir when the family went shopping for a seventh birthday present for Soumaly on Saturday after the fish meal.
"I carried him across the road at the traffic lights and when I put him down he couldn't walk. His legs were paralysed," he said
The family caught a taxi to the LGH we're Souvenir was rushed to ICU and hooked up to breathing equipment to keep him alive as his whole body shut down.
It took 12 hours for the poison to run its course and for Souvenir's tiny body to revive
The Vongkhamchan family spoke out to warn other south Asian families in Tasmania about the fish that so closely resembles the harmless version at home.
The puffer or toadfish is a moderately rounded fish covered with small spines, often brightly coloured which puffs up when caught or attacked.
The flesh of some species contains a powerful nerve poison which is not destroyed by cooking.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
