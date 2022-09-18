Councils dominated by 'lack of diversity'

I was surprised to read Barry Prismall's article accusing me of seeking to influence public policy direction in the Hobart Council election.
As mayor of Tasmania's capital city I'm proud of my first term and certainly want to work with like-minded colleagues to continue positive initiatives to improve transport, housing and services for our residents.
I'm happy to encourage and support more women and young people to run for Council, so that it better reflects our community.
I wonder if Barry was equally concerned about elected members running with a team when Damon Thomas and Marti Zucco both did so in the 2018 election? Or is the concern only raised when a progressive female leader cooperates with others?
Many local government candidates are members of political parties and are very fixed in their attitudes.
This can and does hold our cities back.
I've chosen to be independent of a party and worked for reform across political boundaries during my time in local government.
Clearly in recent years the major political parties are nervous about the popularity of independent candidates who work closely in their communities.
So the thought of more independent candidates being elected at the local government elections is a challenge for those who prefer the old status quo.
Local government in Tasmania has for too long been dominated by name recognition and a lack of diversity.
Collaborating with and supporting young and diverse candidates is an important way that currently elected members can help to see renewal.
Susan, from Mowbray (The Examiner, Friday 16/9), rightly expresses her distress at the fact that the new Covid measures will increase the risks of serious illness / death for "the vulnerable, aged, or anyone that has had an illness".
These measures sadly show that we seem to have accepted that people dying with Covid is ok, just because they were in the vulnerable category.
Since there is no "We" anymore, just "Me, Myself and I" and "my freedom", it is worth remembering that the risks have increased for all of us, especially that it is now difficult to assess those risks. Testing has been scaled back and reporting is practically non-existent.
Covid can, and does, affect fit and healthy people too, vaccinated or not. Long Covid is real and can be debilitating. It can happen to anyone; even if those infected had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.
It will affect some people for a long time. It will affect the workforce and employers, therefore it will affect our health service and the economy, if it isn't already. It is worth trying to avoid getting Covid once, certainly worth avoiding getting it multiple times, not just to protect the vulnerable, but to protect that all important "me".
At this stage, it feels like we are all sitting ducks, waiting for the next wave, which seems inevitable given that we are failing to stop variants that are developing because "we" are not even attempting to minimize the spread of the virus.
The Four Corners program on QANTAS revealed how avaricious cost cutting has affected the bottom line in profits which have resulted in the current substandard service. There needs to be an urgent reappraisal of the whole structure of what was once an iconic Australian company.
Council elections have produced more than the usual talk-fest, and so they should.
It is a time when many would want to change the whole fabric of Australian life and believe they can do it through local councils. They do not have permission to make social changes.
They must stick to the three R's for which they are supposedly elected - we are not interested in their personal agenda.
In fact, we should be very wary of it. Social change comes through the democratic process of parliament and that is where it should stay. So far, not one candidate has made a comment about this.
However, some hopefuls regard council as a stepping stone to state and federal politics and hang the locals. Wrong! This matter is so important that I am persuaded by to axe councillors altogether and form one Greater Councils of skilled directors. Our vote should not be used to further the agenda of individuals. Bring it on!
