The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | September 19 2022

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 18 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councils dominated by 'lack of diversity'

A MAYOR'S RETORT

I was surprised to read Barry Prismall's article accusing me of seeking to influence public policy direction in the Hobart Council election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.