AFL Tasmania says it has a footy overhaul ready to go should the state be granted a licence in the national competition.
Speaking as the 2022 season wrapped up with a sixth straight flag for Launceston teams, AFL Tasmania head Damian Gill also addressed concerns about the state's perceived regional imbalance.
Gill said Tasmanian inclusion in the AFL - set to be decided in the next few weeks - would trigger major changes in the state's footy set-up.
"We've been working hard on that and will be keen and ready to go to roll out something significant for the game within our state," he said.
"Obviously we need to see what becomes of that process and then we would pick it up in earnest and look to roll out that local vision.
"Our commitment has always been to roll out a holistic, statewide vision for local footy from grass roots to elite that really sees the best of footy in Tasmania and sets it up for success not just next year but long into the future to make sure that AFL is Tasmania's game."
Speaking on ABC Radio, Gill said the state body is keen to capitalise on a potential announcement.
"That rich history of footy we have in Tasmania, we need to be working hard to make sure that continues long into the future.
"An AFL team would open up an opportunity of course but we've got to make sure everything underneath and around it is set up for success, not just for that AFL team but for every local community that loves their footy right across the state."
As Mitch Thorp's Launceston completed a State League three-peat with a 72-point victory - which followed a similar feat by the Northern Bombers from 2017-19, Gill said AFL Tasmania was aware of the competition's Northern dominance.
"We'd be blind in our examination of the competition to see that that's not a perfect model but also I tip my hat to the two clubs and their efforts across many years now," Gill said.
"Two really high-performing clubs have got a lot right - certainly their football programs have been fantastic and you don't get that consistent sustained success without doing a lot right.
"North Launnie have a few players from the North-West so have profited a bit from no team on the North-West Coast.
"It would be disingenuous to say it's merely the construct of five in the South and two up North albeit I will acknowledge, of course it's a factor."
The Blues' 16.14 (110) to 5.8 (38) victory over Kingborough at UTAS Stadium on Saturday was the sixth year in a row that the State League has been won by a Launceston team. It was also the 11th straight season that a Launceston side has featured in the grand final.
Only once in the last 12 seasons has the premiership cup been claimed by a Southern team - in 2016 when Glenorchy denied the Northern Bombers what would have been an unprecedented six straight flags.
It is understood that the 18 AFL club presidents will examine Tasmania's bid proposal on Monday and decide a week later whether the state should be granted the competition's 19th licence.
AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has indicated a new stadium would be required for the bid to be successful.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
