The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

AFL Tasmania plans footy overhaul if state granted AFL licence

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 18 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston captain Jobi Harper leaves the ground after Saturday's State League grand final win over Kingborough. Picture by Phillip Biggs

AFL Tasmania says it has a footy overhaul ready to go should the state be granted a licence in the national competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.