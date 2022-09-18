The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Georgia Baker contests maiden senior UCI road cycling world championships in Wollongong

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 18 2022 - 3:16am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Baker and Aussie teammates Lucas Plapp and Georgia Brown ahead of the time trial races in Wollongong. Picture Twitter

Tasmanian cyclist Georgia Baker achieved her goal of a top-10 finish at her maiden road world championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.