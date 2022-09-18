Tasmanian cyclist Georgia Baker achieved her goal of a top-10 finish at her maiden road world championships.
Despite extensive experience on the track, including multiple world championships and two Olympic Games, the Perth 27-year-old was contesting her first senior road titles on home soil in Wollongong on Sunday.
Among the last riders to set out on the 34.2-kilometre course, Baker finished in eighth position, 1:46.44 behind Dutchwoman Ellen van Dijk who won her third straight world title.
Setting out her ambitions earlier this week, Baker told The Examiner: "I've got expectations in the time trial. Although it's the first year of really getting into it, I would be happy with a top-10 finish. Obviously, I would love to be on the podium but anything top 10, or even five I'd be stoked with."
Baker's performance earned high praise from the Stan Sport commentary team.
"I think Georgia will be very happy with this ride, it's been very solid," said former Commonwealth Games road race champion Rochelle Gilmore.
"She's had a great ride. She's riding for experience and there'll be a lot more to come from her in road racing."
Former Olympic madison champion Scott McGrory added: "She has had such a breakout year - three gold medals at Commonwealth Games and now a top 10 here.
"To be top 10 in her first elite road championships will be noted throughout the team."
In the longest time trial ever run for elite women, fellow Aussie Grace Brown set the pace before claiming the silver medal, 12.73 seconds behind van Dijk, with Swiss rider Marlen Reusser (+41.68) third.
Tasmania has played a big role in the development of Brown who won the elite women's time trial title at the Oceania Road Cycling Championship at Evandale in 2018 and added the National Road Series crown in Devonport eight months later having also won the Mersey Valley Tour a year earlier.
Fresh from gold medals in the team pursuit, points race and road race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Baker is facing a hectic program which also includes her 28th birthday.
She will also ride the mixed team time trial on Wednesday followed by the road race next weekend before heading to Paris for the track world championships next month.
"I think we have a pretty good shot at the team relay (three women and three men each riding 15km with a combined time)," she said.
"We'll be going for the win in that, and the road race we have a strong enough team and can definitely medal, if not win."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
