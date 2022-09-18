The Examiner
Annual Tweed Ride and Sunday Brunch ran again as part of Junction Arts Festival

By Duncan Bailey
Updated September 18 2022 - 6:14am, first published 5:00am
Jack and Ben Clark and Jasper and Arlo Da Seymour at the Tweed Ride and Sunday Brunch. Picture: Rod Thompson.

The city of Launceston was wrapped in tweed on Sunday as part of the annual Tweed Ride and Sunday Brunch, hosted by the Junction Arts Festival.

