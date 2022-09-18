The city of Launceston was wrapped in tweed on Sunday as part of the annual Tweed Ride and Sunday Brunch, hosted by the Junction Arts Festival.
Launceston cyclists turned back the clocks on their wardrobes and donned their finest tweed vests, jackets and caps at Princes Square, and commenced a tour of the city.
Committee member of Tamar Bicycle Users Group Malcolm Reid said originally the idea of the tweed festival was based on an old tradition in Britain and other parts of the world.
"People took the opportunity to dress up when push bikes were first invented, that was the style of dress."
He said the group exists to encourage more people to ride bikes around Launceston.
"The tweed ride is a crucial part of that. It gives people the opportunity to have a bit of fun, dress up, tour around Launceston and show the public that bike riding can be fun."
In Launceston it began as part of the junction festival, and has been running for about 10 years.
Mr Reid said he'd like to see less traffic and more bikes around the city.
"We'd like to see more bike lanes that are separated from traffic, because surveys show that older people, especially older women are keen to ride a bike but don't want to mix in with the traffic."
"It's been talked about for a long time, and there's been a lot of reports done for the city council so we would like to see some movement on that as soon as possible."
"I know it's complex, but it can be done. It's been done in other cities."
He said you need a certain level of confidence to ride alongside motorists.
"Having said that, things are improving. Drivers are a lot more sensitive and aware than they used to be."
"There are some people around that will never change, but it is changing for the better."
He said slower traffic and increased bike lanes would be better for businesses in the CBD.
"People spend more when they walk around. They spend nothing from driving around in a car looking for a parking space."
"The CBD needs to be about people, not cars. A better bike riding culture is part of that."
Local rider Ruth Heatley said she's been attending the event for the past five years.
"I like dressing up and showing off, it's good fun."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
