Launceston rowers Henry Youl and Alexandra Viney are in confident mood as they embark on the world championships in the Czech Republic.
Among four Tasmanian-born rowers in the Australian team of 55 in Racice, near Prague, the pair are both in crews which harbour strong medal hopes.
Tamar club captain Youl, who turns 27 next month, is in the three-seat of the men's eight crew scheduled to begin competition in the second of two heats on Tuesday.
Fresh from silver medals at the World Cup II and III regattas, the crew is hopeful it can again match it with the best.
"We made huge improvements this year but every competitor in this boat class is of a very high quality," Youl said.
"We are confident we can do well, but more importantly we want to execute our best races."
The eight also includes Nicholas Lavery, Rohan Lavery, Ben Canham, Angus Widdicombe, Sam Hardy, William O' Shannessy, Jackson Kench and cox Kendall Brodie.
Launceston-born Viney is also in the second of two heats in the PR3 mixed coxed four scheduled to race on Monday.
The 30-year-old is competing with Jessica Gallagher, Thomas Birtwhistle, James Talbot and cox Teesaan Koo having finished second at the Gavirate regatta.
Viney said: "This time has been vital for the para squads to train together and consolidate upon the hard work that we have completed individually in our home environments in the lead-up to the world championships."
Viney, who began rowing at Launceston Grammar and joined Mercantile RC after moving to Melbourne to study, was in the crew which finished in fourth place in the A-final at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
She will double-up with Alex Vuillermin in the PR3 women's coxless pair on Tuesday.
Georgia Nesbitt was due to kick off Tasmanian involvement at the titles in heat two of the lightweight women's single sculls on Sunday night.
The Huon 30-year-old came second in the event at World Rowing Cup II earlier this year.
Completing the Tasmanian involvement will be Anneka Reardon in the second of four heats of the women's lightweight double sculls on Monday.
Reardon, who turned 25 earlier this month, is in the bow seat in the crew stroked by Lucy Coleman, of NSW.
A multiple state champion and Tasmanian junior oarswomen of the year in 2015, Reardon was part of the state's lightweight women's quad with Nesbitt which won three straight national titles.
She moved to Canberra to join her sister Lilli at the Australian National University Boat Club in 2019.
All 19 Australian crews arrived in Prague on Tuesday after a two-week training camp at the Australian Institute of Sport European Training Centre, Varese, Italy.
A field of 900 rowers representing 65 nations are competing in Racice.
