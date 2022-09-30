Whistleblower protections need to be a priority: experts

The case adds to growing pressure on the new government to reform Australia's complex whistleblowing laws - acknowledged by both Labor and the Coalition as needing a serious overhaul.
An independent review in 2016 called for sweeping improvements, including simplifying the laws and processes for would-be disclosers, reducing the administrative load for agencies and providing those who come forward with more avenues for support.
Mr Dreyfus admitted last year it had been a "great disappointment" to see the law remain unchanged since its introduction, noting he was aware it was "not a perfect scheme".
Last year, then assistant attorney-general Amanda Stoker agreed major reforms to the complex rules were well overdue.
But Law Council president Tass Liveris said the proposed changes needed to also empower whistleblowers to speak out without fear of reprisal if they witness wrongdoings in the workplace.
He wants to see more than just the shortfalls of the Public Interest Disclosure Act rectified, and that means a whistleblower protection authority to help support those who try to shed light on perceived misconduct.
"There needs to be a more holistic review of the protection of disclosures of wrongdoing throughout government, the corporate sector and in court proceedings," Mr Liveris said.
Long-time whistleblowing advocate and senior lawyer at Human Rights Law Centre Kieran Pender said the Albanese government must make the reforms a priority as it looks to introduce an anti-corruption body in the next sitting period.
"Whistleblowing is an important aspect of democratic accountability, but whistleblower protections for federal public servants are no longer up to scratch," he said.
"For six years the former government sat on important changes to the PID Act, which would have ensured public servants are empowered when they speak up about wrongdoing."
Mr Stefanic and other officials were approached to respond to detailed questions but declined to offer comments, citing legal advice. Former senator Scott Ryan did not respond to requests for comment.
