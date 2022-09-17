The weekend is in full swing at Junction Arts Festival, with more than 30 performances, shows and interactive projects taking place across Saturday. Junction's free Saturday family program kicked off in true Junction style with lots of interactive activities for children of all ages in Princes Square all day.
Kids got crafty and created their own Emotion Monster lantern out of art supplies with the team from Thrive Group Tasmania. In the Little Devil tent, families enjoyed some laughs, met some aliens who just wanted ice cream, a boy who would not wash and learnt why hearts were like starfish and absolutely not like pizza.
No one will go hungry, with a delicious mix of food vendors in the Square all day catering to all tastes.
Inside Princes Square, festival goers can discover tunapri Palawa: a showcase of Tasmanian Aboriginal culture, art and story curated by Caleb Nichols-Mansell.
"tunapri Palawa invites the broader community, particularly families and young children to join us in a workshop hosted by Blackspace Creative artist, Bianca Templar," he said.
"Come in and make some jewellery whilst engaging in conversations, sharing and learning collectively in the festival's main hub. Our retail space and projected artworks will also be on show throughout the day."
For a full list of the program and events for Sunday visit the Junction website. Sunday will feature events such as the Tweed Ride, live cooking demonstrations, music and comedy.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
