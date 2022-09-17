The Examiner
Saturday sees rainy conditions and eager festival goers at Junction

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
September 17 2022
Festival goers at this year's Junction Arts Festival. Picture by Nick Hanson

The weekend is in full swing at Junction Arts Festival, with more than 30 performances, shows and interactive projects taking place across Saturday. Junction's free Saturday family program kicked off in true Junction style with lots of interactive activities for children of all ages in Princes Square all day.

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

