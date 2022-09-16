Man killed in Rocherlea motorcycle crash overnight

A 26 year-old man died at the scene of a motorcycle crash on the East Tamar Highway in Rocherlea last night.
Tasmania Police, ambulance, and the state emergency service all attended the scene.
It brings the death toll on Tasmanian roads this year so far to 43.
Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash and ask anyone who has information that may assist to call 131444.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.