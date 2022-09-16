Football is a game of four quarters, and in the under-18s final, they were as varied as the seasons.
Clarence defeated Launceston for the cup glory 6.8 (44) to 3.7 (25) to secure back-to-back grand final wins on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
Clarence coach Jeremy Busch said running away with the cup was a relief, the boys feeling under pressure to snap it up after finishing top of the ladder.
"Launceston, we knew that they were going to give us a super hard contest. Our start was really important. We knew that if we didn't do that, it would have been a hard slog for the rest of the game," he said.
"To get that little bit of a buffer, it was pretty much the end score line, so that was our focus, to work on control and have really good fast skilful footy and try and hold Launnie off, because they're such a good side."
Blues coach Kurt Wheeler said the loss was a little dejecting, but he was proud of the team's comeback after loitering at the bottom of the ladder for the first half of the season.
"It's disappointing to lose, it is, but I'm super proud of the work they've put in to actually get the opportunity to try and win one," he said.
The Blues found their stride in the second quarter, with a goal from Jordan Cowell setting them up, backed up by a goal from Joe O'Sign minutes later.
"We tried to make it a little bit more contested, which we did ... but we were always just at that teasing distance," Wheeler said.
"[Clarence] got that last goal on the siren in the first quarter that sort of cost us and we were trying to make up ground most of the game."
The second quarter momentum wasn't enough to make up for Launnie's slow start.
Clarence came back strong in the third quarter, making for a fast, competitive and exciting 20 minutes of football.
Cowell popped another one through for the Blues, while Charlie Banks, Tom Murrell and Cody Wighton sealed the win for Clarence.
The last quarter was anticlimactic, with neither team snapping a goal.
Clarence's Ryan Williamson was awarded the medal for best on ground.
Clarence's best players were Joseph McGann, Sam Free, Ryan Williamson, Max Mapley, Bayley Aziz and Dominic Leauma.
For the Blues, they were Ryan Shipp, Joe O'Sign, Fletcher Harper, Campbell Atkins, Jacob Wheeler and Deagan Madden.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.