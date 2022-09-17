Fletcher Seymour said he was proud to claim the medal named after one of his state's greatest footballers.
Dominating the possession stats in Launceston's 72-point demolition of Kingborough in Saturday's State League grand final, the industrious ball magnet was a popular winner of the Darrel Baldock Medal for best on ground.
"It's probably the biggest name in Tasmanian football so that's a great honour," Seymour said.
"It's humbling, there's some really good players on that list, a couple from our group in Jobi Harper and Joe Groenewegen who have won it, so I'm really happy to be on that list with them."
Totally at home in the soaking conditions at a drenched UTAS Stadium, the 24-year-old put in a superb display to add his name to an honour role which also includes Brett Geappen, Cameron Thurley, Jason Laycock, Daniel Roozendaal, Josh Ponting and Brad Cox-Goodyer (twice).
Asked how he was feeling as he celebrated with his teammates, Seymour said: "Ecstatic. A lot of hard work goes into winning these things. All the work we've done since early November, the early mornings, the late nights, it makes it all worthwhile.
"It'll start to sink in a bit more over the next few days but at the moment it's just overall excitement and enjoyment."
Seymour is also among the select group to have won flags in different sports having also claimed cricket premierships at either end of the state with Mowbray and Clarence.
"They're very different but both great fun," he said.
Also savouring the premiership after an eventful sporting detour was Jackson Thurlow who capped his first season back at his boyhood club after an eight-year AFL career.
"It's been a long time since the last time I played out here 10 years ago," he said.
"I've only played in one grand final since that 2011 one (when the Blues beat Burnie at the same ground) so it's a special feeling. I played a semi-final in 2012 but didn't play in the final that year (when Launceston lost to Burnie). It's been a long time but it's good to be back.
"(Coach) Mitch (Thorp) runs a hell of a program and the boys really rallied round. It means a lot of hard work through the winter but all this makes it worthwhile and super special."
Having played 46 games for Geelong (2013-18) and 17 for Sydney (2019-20), kicking 14 goals in the process, the 28-year-old said statewide success also meant the world to him.
"Look, this is right up there. You probably take playing finals footy for granted so to come back and play it again is special.
"It's a bit more relaxed than AFL. We have a good time at training and these scenes are why you do it. It gets a bit hard through winter but it's all worth it now.
"It's good for Launnie Football Club. We saw our women won last week, our D-League won, our under-18s fell short but we've got a really good footy club and it's a powerful force going forward."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
