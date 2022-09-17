Tennis North inter-club pennant's battle of the top two lived up to its billing.
However, a Trevallyn Titans 2 victory 3/27 to 3/21 was not confirmed until the final two rubbers.
Glenn Clifford and John Marik got Trevallyn off to a flyer with a 6/1 win against Thomas Gleeson and fill-in Andrew Faulkner, while Jeff Speer pushed the undefeated Jason Fletcher all the way in a 6/4 loss.
Gleeson was too good for Clifford (6/3) but Trevallyn edged the doubles 6/2.
Fletcher and Gleeson erased Deloraine's four-game deficit with a 6/2 win over Speer and Clifford, but Marik's killer start to the season continued against Faulkner.
Riverside deMinaur had a five-game lead after the first four sets were split against Riverside Hewitt.
After Campbell Young's 6/2 victory against Andrew Roberts, Fletcher Young and Daniel Binns limited the damage in a 6/4 loss to Matt Webb and Patrick Michael.
Hewitt's Webb conquered Fletcher Young 7-4 in a tie-break as Binns and Campbell Young won 6/2 over Roberts and Michael.
In a similar storyline to the Trevallyn victory, a crushing win in the final singles rubber by Daniel Binns, who relished his return to the number three position after two tough weeks filling in at the top, snuffed out any Hewitt hopes, despite a Roberts/Michael tie-break win in the final doubles rubber.
The other match at Riverside saw the home team, Rafter, go down 4/33 to 2/21 against Trevallyn 1.
Josh Partridge's second singles triumph in as many weeks, 6/4 against Nick Hookway, was a good start to the evening for Rafter, and his young teammate Doug Sheppard provided another highlight with a tie-break win over Josh Chugg.
But the Titans had superior doubles combinations, prevailing 6/1, 6/3 and 6/4 in those sets, along with Dave Beattie's return to form with a 6/1 singles win against Ryan Walker.
The Titans now look ahead to next week's second-versus-third clash with the Warriors as both teams look to keep in touch with ladder leading Titans 2.
