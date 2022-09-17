There is probably one at every edition of an Olympic Games but in Sydney there were at least two athletes whom it is widely accepted carried the weight of their nation from start to finish of their competition and almost certainly for many months before.
The story of Catherine Freeman is well known in this country. There were others across many sports in the Australian team who were expected to medal, even to romp home with the gold.
There were others of whom most Australians had never been widely acquainted and would have felt little external pressure - like 2000 taekwondo gold medallist, Lauren Burns.
But in Freeman's case, there was massive hope and anticipation that she would prevail above all others and win the 400 metres on the track. That only grew when she was given the honour by Australian Chef de Mission John Coates of being the final torch runner and to light the Olympic flame.
But there was another slight-of-build female athlete from further north who held a similar burden.
Japan is obsessed as a nation with the marathon. An ethnic Korean, Sohn Kee-Chung, had won the men's race in Berlin in 1936, while his country was under Japanese occupation. Yet despite several minor medals there was by 2000, no further victory in either the men's, or, from its introduction in 1984, the women's event.
No Japanese woman had won an Olympic gold in athletics, but the country was convinced that Naoko Takahashi would change all that when its team departed for Sydney in 2000.
Like Freeman, she was acutely aware of the burden she carried to the start line in Miller Street, Sydney, just north of the Harbour Bridge. Like Freeman, she prevailed - by eight seconds over the seasoned Romanian Lidia Simon who, as it happens, was well-known in Japan.
In a piece of micro-genius, Blackmore's Sydney Running Festival director, Wayne Larden, invited both women to the launch of his event on Thursday night.
Not only did that evening coincide with the anniversary of Freeman's romantic evening with the Olympic torch 22 years ago but it marked the accession of the Sydney marathon as a candidate race to join the exclusive club that is the Abbott World Marathon Majors.
The acclaimed six - Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York and Tokyo want at least one more partner by 2025. Larden has managed to get his race to the point where it is vying with South Africa's Cape Town and China's Chengdu for that chance.
And it's serious stuff - no better understood perhaps than by the decision of Destination New South Wales to pledge huge dollars - in the considerable millions - to the three-year candidate process and, if successful, the following seven years.
A key performance indicator for success is the raising of the number of the finishers in the marathon to 15,000. In-bound running tourism will be the biggest contributor - no more so than from Japan.
And here further evidence of Larden's smarts is revealed in his call to have Takahashi as official race ambassador for the next three years.
She remains sporting royalty in the Land of the Rising Sun and has the most engaging of personalities - as demonstrated at Thursday night's launch.
While speaking more often in her native tongue, her ability to sell her story through just the animations in her voice, left the interpreter only to deliver a few key words for the English-speaking audience to fully comprehend.
Unlike many of her traditionally overly polite compatriots, Takahashi was very willing to interject when she thought there was more to add to the story being told. It's difficult to imagine that she is not a great get in Sydney's candidacy strategy.
Such was her enthusiasm, that Freeman got way too caught up in the moment - suggesting that she would plan to run her second marathon in Sydney next year - her first having been the Cadbury Marathon in Hobart in 2013.
It was never going to be the case that Stadium Australia would be retained as an athletics venue after 2000, so Athletics Australia when asked to nominate a Games legacy for the sport chose the marathon.
It is looking like an even better call right now.
